RW Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

RW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.5% of RW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $62,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,586,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,948,000 after buying an additional 1,036,112 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,078,000 after buying an additional 788,994 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,864,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,237,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,811,000 after acquiring an additional 447,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,632,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,485,000 after acquiring an additional 424,489 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

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