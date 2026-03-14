Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBRK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Rubrik from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 31,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $2,396,175.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 342,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,110,541.57. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 489,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,625.94. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,982. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Rubrik

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Rubrik Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Positive Sentiment: Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free‑cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring‑revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free‑cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring‑revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Positive Sentiment: Call‑buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post‑earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows.

Call‑buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post‑earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near‑term expectations. Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight on Rubrik

Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Analyst Price Target Moves

Multiple price‑target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Negative Sentiment: Soft software market and profit‑taking — Commentary notes that even strong results can be muted when the broader software/tech group is weak; that dynamic, plus short‑term traders locking gains after a big run, helps explain the stock’s pullback. Rubrik posts strong Q4, but ‘rarified air’ isn’t enough to lift shares

Rubrik Company Profile

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Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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