Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RBRK. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

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Rubrik Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $53.35 on Friday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $708,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at $23,445,119.36. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,959 shares in the company, valued at $25,728,529.03. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,982. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rubrik by 31.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Rubrik by 24.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Rubrik News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Rubrik Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Positive Sentiment: Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free‑cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring‑revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free‑cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring‑revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Positive Sentiment: Call‑buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post‑earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows.

Call‑buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post‑earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near‑term expectations. Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight on Rubrik

Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Analyst Price Target Moves

Multiple price‑target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Negative Sentiment: Soft software market and profit‑taking — Commentary notes that even strong results can be muted when the broader software/tech group is weak; that dynamic, plus short‑term traders locking gains after a big run, helps explain the stock’s pullback. Rubrik posts strong Q4, but ‘rarified air’ isn’t enough to lift shares

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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