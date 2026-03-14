Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.
View Our Latest Analysis on RBRK
Rubrik Stock Down 1.2%
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,728,529.03. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $708,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 330,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,445,119.36. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,219 shares of company stock worth $9,834,982. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Rubrik by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
Rubrik News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Rubrik Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free‑cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring‑revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Call‑buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post‑earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows.
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near‑term expectations. Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight on Rubrik
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Analyst Price Target Moves
- Negative Sentiment: Soft software market and profit‑taking — Commentary notes that even strong results can be muted when the broader software/tech group is weak; that dynamic, plus short‑term traders locking gains after a big run, helps explain the stock’s pullback. Rubrik posts strong Q4, but ‘rarified air’ isn’t enough to lift shares
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.
The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).
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