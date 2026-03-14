Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

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Rubrik Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:RBRK opened at $53.35 on Friday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,728,529.03. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $708,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 330,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,445,119.36. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,219 shares of company stock worth $9,834,982. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Rubrik by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Rubrik Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Positive Sentiment: Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free‑cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring‑revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free‑cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring‑revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Positive Sentiment: Call‑buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post‑earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows.

Call‑buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post‑earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near‑term expectations. Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight on Rubrik

Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Analyst Price Target Moves

Multiple price‑target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Negative Sentiment: Soft software market and profit‑taking — Commentary notes that even strong results can be muted when the broader software/tech group is weak; that dynamic, plus short‑term traders locking gains after a big run, helps explain the stock’s pullback. Rubrik posts strong Q4, but ‘rarified air’ isn’t enough to lift shares

About Rubrik

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Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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