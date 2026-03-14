Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 162.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 152.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.29.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $206.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $216.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.91, for a total value of $546,753.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 103,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,234,874.95. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,147.67. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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