Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Sold by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,039 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences comprises 4.7% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.20% of Roivant Sciences worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,862,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,173,000 after buying an additional 170,456 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 153,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,344 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 375,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $9,958,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,127,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,874,218.50. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $5,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,654,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,830,274.53. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,368,014 shares of company stock worth $251,414,748. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

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