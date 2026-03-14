Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT Holdings Trimmed by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP reduced its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 312,623 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.0% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 1.17% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,843.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 538.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,892,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 502.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 187,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,643.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,268.95. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,557.43. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 683,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,974.56. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,415 shares of company stock worth $97,398. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $4.73 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $513.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.