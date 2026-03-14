Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Position Trimmed by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,356 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $26,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $73.39 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $1,215,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 403,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,071,146.96. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: February operating metrics show rising engagement: Robinhood reported year-over-year increases in equity and options DARTs and a 68% YoY surge in platform assets to $314.2B, driven by strong deposits and higher trading activity — a signal of durable customer demand and monetization potential. Read More.

February operating metrics show rising engagement: Robinhood reported year-over-year increases in equity and options DARTs and a 68% YoY surge in platform assets to $314.2B, driven by strong deposits and higher trading activity — a signal of durable customer demand and monetization potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets and “SuperApp” strategy are contributing incremental revenue: MarketBeat highlights that prediction-markets revenue is annualizing at about $435M and is embedded in a broader $4.5B revenue base — supporting upside to revenue diversification and long-term growth. Read More.

Prediction markets and “SuperApp” strategy are contributing incremental revenue: MarketBeat highlights that prediction-markets revenue is annualizing at about $435M and is embedded in a broader $4.5B revenue base — supporting upside to revenue diversification and long-term growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remained solid: management reported record revenue and EPS beats (referenced in the MarketBeat coverage), reinforcing the case that RH is expanding revenue streams while maintaining profitability metrics. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remained solid: management reported record revenue and EPS beats (referenced in the MarketBeat coverage), reinforcing the case that RH is expanding revenue streams while maintaining profitability metrics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target reset but upbeat rating: Mizuho trimmed its HOOD PT from $135 to $110 but kept an “outperform” call — the lower target can cap near-term upside while the rating still signals continued analyst conviction. Read More.

Analyst price-target reset but upbeat rating: Mizuho trimmed its HOOD PT from $135 to $110 but kept an “outperform” call — the lower target can cap near-term upside while the rating still signals continued analyst conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and idea pieces highlight HOOD as a thematic play (prediction markets, retail trading) but note the stock has been volatile and down YTD — themes that attract interest but also keep sentiment mixed. Read More.

Market coverage and idea pieces highlight HOOD as a thematic play (prediction markets, retail trading) but note the stock has been volatile and down YTD — themes that attract interest but also keep sentiment mixed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and valuation pressure vs. larger brokers: comparative analyses (HOOD vs IBKR) argue Interactive Brokers’ diversification and lower valuation may make it the steadier choice if crypto/trading volumes waver — a relative-risk narrative that can weigh on HOOD multiple. Read More.

Competitive and valuation pressure vs. larger brokers: comparative analyses (HOOD vs IBKR) argue Interactive Brokers’ diversification and lower valuation may make it the steadier choice if crypto/trading volumes waver — a relative-risk narrative that can weigh on HOOD multiple. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and drawdown risk highlighted: a Forbes analysis reminds investors that HOOD has experienced large drawdowns in systemic shocks (~-37% average), underscoring the stock’s sensitivity to market stress and crypto turbulence. That risk premium can pressure the share price in uncertain markets. Read More.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

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