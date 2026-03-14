Robert Phillips Buys 1,250 Shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) Director Robert Phillips bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,237.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $212,846.24. This trade represents a 30.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

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Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.44). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

View Our Latest Report on Western Midstream Partners

About Western Midstream Partners

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Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership’s primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company’s asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

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