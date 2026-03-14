Riverstone Holdings LLC Has $16.36 Million Stake in Solid Power, Inc. $SLDP

Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,714,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,709 shares during the period. Solid Power comprises approximately 49.9% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Riverstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 507.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98,938 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth $300,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter worth $162,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Solid Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $3.15 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $694.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of ($0.20) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 429.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Solid Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLDP

About Solid Power

(Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company’s core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

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