Ring Mountain Capital LLC Increases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Ring Mountain Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $387.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $427.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.06.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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