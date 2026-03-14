Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,539 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the February 12th total of 8,590 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Rexel Stock Down 4.7%

RXEEY opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. Rexel has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RXEEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rexel

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Rexel is a global distributor specializing in electrical supplies and services for residential, commercial and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes wiring, lighting, automation and control systems, energy management solutions, safety equipment and renewable energy products. Rexel supports its customers with technical expertise, digital tools and value-added services such as inventory management, project management and on-site support.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Rexel operates in more than 25 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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