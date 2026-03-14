Reviewing Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Virtu Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $1.04 billion 2.48 $53.60 million $0.42 62.76 Virtu Financial $3.63 billion 1.67 $468.36 million $5.13 7.62

Profitability

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Virtu Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Upstart and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 5.13% 6.30% 1.74% Virtu Financial 12.90% 48.35% 4.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Upstart and Virtu Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 4 7 4 0 2.00 Virtu Financial 1 5 3 0 2.22

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $48.17, suggesting a potential upside of 82.73%. Virtu Financial has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Virtu Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Upstart on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

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Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company’s solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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