Reviewing Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.34% -42.52% Trevi Therapeutics N/A -31.23% -29.32%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atea Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea Pharmaceuticals 1 1 0 1 2.33 Trevi Therapeutics 1 0 8 2 3.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.64%. Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.10, suggesting a potential upside of 91.64%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$158.35 million ($1.94) -3.14 Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.91 million ($0.37) -29.76

Trevi Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atea Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Atea Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

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Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops bemnifosbuvir in combination with ruzasvir, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); and a protease inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19. It has a license agreement with MSD International GmbH for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Ruzasvir, an NS5A inhibitor, for the treatment of HCV. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b Cough Reduction in IPF with nalbuphine ER (CORAL) clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough in patients with IPF; phase 2a Refractory Chronic Cough Improvement Via NAL ER (RIVER) clinical trial for reducing chronic cough in RCC patients; phase 2 clinical trial in patients with pruritus; phase 2b/3 clinical trial in patients with prurigo nodularis. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

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