Reviewing SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and SEI Investments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $49.99 million 1.52 -$31.79 million ($2.30) -2.36 SEI Investments $2.30 billion 4.25 $715.30 million $5.63 14.19

Profitability

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group. Great Elm Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -63.59% 13.19% 4.55% SEI Investments 31.14% 30.26% 25.33%

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.3%. SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Great Elm Capital Group pays out -64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Elm Capital Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Capital Group and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 2 2 0 0 1.50 SEI Investments 0 2 7 0 2.78

Great Elm Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.73%. SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $109.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.27%. Given Great Elm Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital Group is more favorable than SEI Investments.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Great Elm Capital Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

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