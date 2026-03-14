Reviewing Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) & DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) and DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk & Volatility

Radware has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $301.85 million 3.55 $20.26 million $0.45 55.73 DigitalOcean $901.43 million 7.00 $259.26 million $2.53 27.10

This table compares Radware and DigitalOcean”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 6.71% 7.21% 4.17% DigitalOcean 28.76% -127.00% 8.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Radware and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 1 1 2 0 2.25 DigitalOcean 0 5 9 0 2.64

Radware presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $69.23, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Radware on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

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Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery and security solution that manages application traffic across cloud and data center locations for optimizing availability and performance; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription that provides protection from network elements, hosts, and applications; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against DDoS threats; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License, a purchasing and deployment subscription; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; Location-based Mitigation that enables network traffic based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets; and Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud. Further, the company provides Cloud Web DDoS Protection, Cloud WAF Service, Bot Manager, Cloud-Native Protector, and Cloud Application Protection Services, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About DigitalOcean

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DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). The company also provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions, such as managed databases; managed Kubernetes and container registry; application platform to build, deploy, and scale applications; Functions, a serverless compute solution; and Uptime for real-time uptime and latency alerts, as well as software-as-a-service (SaaS), including managed hosting and DigitalOcean Marketplace, a platform where developers can find pre-configured applications and solutions. In addition, it offers artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) applications comprising GPU virtual machines for scaling AI applications; Notebooks, a simple cloud workspace that runs on GPUs that provides a managed interactive development environment for exploring data, and training and building machine learning models; and Deployments for deploying their machine learning model as an API endpoint. The company’s customers include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and AI/ML applications. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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