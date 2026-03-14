Reviewing Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adeia and Verify Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 1 5 0 2.83 Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Adeia presently has a consensus target price of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Adeia has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verify Smart has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adeia and Verify Smart”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $443.39 million 5.61 $111.07 million $0.98 23.26 Verify Smart $220,000.00 28.44 N/A N/A N/A

Adeia has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Verify Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia 25.05% 38.01% 14.98% Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adeia beats Verify Smart on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

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Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies. It also licenses consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes producers of smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; semiconductors, including providers of sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices; and social media companies that allow users to stream and upload user-generated content. The company licenses its innovations under the Adeia brand name. Adeia Inc. was formerly known as Xperi Corporation and changed its name to Adeia Inc. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Verify Smart

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Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

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