RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.2667.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

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RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $294.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.99. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $219.00 and a one year high of $315.88.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.59 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 2.82%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,023 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,782.25. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

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