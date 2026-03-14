Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,464 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,050.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,965 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $145.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average is $145.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $160.68.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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