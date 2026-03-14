Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.25 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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