Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 81,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $215.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $235.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

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