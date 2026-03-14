Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165,663 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after purchasing an additional 851,110 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,790,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424,342 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $450.21 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.69 and its 200 day moving average is $478.96.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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