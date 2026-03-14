Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.97 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,222,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.0% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

OEF opened at $325.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.17.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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