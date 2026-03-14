Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,239 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,898,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $5,367,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,298,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,153,176,000 after purchasing an additional 634,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,126,775,000 after buying an additional 1,098,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,268,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,288,000 after buying an additional 934,468 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $134.69.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $1,694,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,308,944.40. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $2,460,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,023,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,780,812.39. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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