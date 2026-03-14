Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells $1,297,225.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,297,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 183,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,996,433.35. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 23rd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 19,036 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,742,135.80.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,464 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $1,716,619.36.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.61, for a total value of $2,976,540.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.88, for a total value of $3,554,320.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.53, for a total value of $3,269,420.00.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $132.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $725.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDDT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Reddit from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus set a $300.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reddit

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 13,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Reddit Company Profile

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Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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