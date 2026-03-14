Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 31st

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8%annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

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Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $68.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $511.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

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