Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 and traded as high as GBX 0.13. Reabold Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.11, with a volume of 298,412,719 shares.
Reabold Resources Trading Up 12.0%
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £11.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Reabold Resources
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
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