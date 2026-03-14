Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 and traded as high as GBX 0.13. Reabold Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.11, with a volume of 298,412,719 shares.

Reabold Resources Trading Up 12.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £11.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

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About Reabold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

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