Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

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Range Resources Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of RRC opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $786.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 49.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Range Resources by 196.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

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Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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