Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at about $28,818,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at about $27,943,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at about $26,254,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 633,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 457,332 shares in the last quarter.

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M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBAV opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Fitzgerald & Co. Cantor acquired 3,529,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $38,114,074.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,779,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,542. This trade represents a 83.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

MBAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, M3-Brigade Acquisition V presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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M3-Brigade Acquisition V Company Profile

(Free Report)

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3’s digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade’s deep experience in credit and asset management.

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