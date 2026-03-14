Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 283,917 Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.55% of Churchill Capital Corp X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $20,317,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,675,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,797,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000.

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Churchill Capital Corp X Stock Performance

Churchill Capital Corp X stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90. Churchill Capital Corp X has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Capital Corp X currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Capital Corp X

Churchill Capital Corp X Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

See Also

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