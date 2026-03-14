Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 67,826 Shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation $ANSC

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,826 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.94% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 100.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 3,248,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,432 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 11.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 150,975 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 529.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

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Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ANSC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

(Free Report)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report).

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