Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 425,152 Shares of GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. $GPAT

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT – Free Report) by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,152 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GP-Act III Acquisition were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in GP-Act III Acquisition by 8,429.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition in the third quarter worth $111,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

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GP-Act III Acquisition Price Performance

GPAT opened at $10.78 on Friday. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GP-Act III Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPAT

GP-Act III Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company organized as a Delaware corporation that completed its initial public offering in 2021. As a blank-check company, it has no commercial operations of its own and was formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company’s primary business activity is to identify and acquire a target company in sectors such as technology, business services, healthcare or other high-growth industries.

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