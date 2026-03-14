Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III $IPCX

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 264,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.77% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPCX. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $1,080,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,552,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $14,098,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $16,747,000.

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Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on IPCX

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III

(Free Report)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: IPCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, that is organized to raise capital through a public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, capital stock exchange, asset purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. As a SPAC, it does not operate a conventional operating business; instead, its principal objective is to identify and combine with one or more operating businesses that will become publicly listed through the transaction.

Like many SPACs, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

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