Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 386,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 230.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 124.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.43. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 6.94%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.30 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $9.70 target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.21.

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About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

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