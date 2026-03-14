Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Align Technology by 104.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,565,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $208.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,508,611.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,346.47. This represents a 49.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

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