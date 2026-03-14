Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 45.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,569,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,202 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,131,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

More PayPal News

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PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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