Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,809 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up about 1.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Crocs by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 221,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,765,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crocs by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after buying an additional 192,860 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,818,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Crocs

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Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The business had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Crocs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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