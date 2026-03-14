Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $13.47 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,308. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,972.31.

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Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,131.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,436.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,586.84. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,068.67 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

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