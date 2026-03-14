Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,673 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,886 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $561,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 132,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,783.96. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 57,661 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $1,897,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 189,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,413.90. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 364,731 shares of company stock worth $12,053,627 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.49). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

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Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

Further Reading

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