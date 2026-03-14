Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 49,000 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $42,725.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,419.07. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.50 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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