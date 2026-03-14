Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.40 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

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Qiagen Stock Down 1.3%

QGEN opened at $40.59 on Friday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.The company had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Qiagen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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