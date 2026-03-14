QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $13.98. QBE Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 3,451 shares traded.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

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About QBE Insurance Group

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QBE Insurance Group Ltd is an Australian-based multinational insurer that provides a broad range of general insurance and reinsurance products. Headquartered in Sydney, the company operates through two core divisions—General Insurance and Reinsurance—serving retail, commercial and specialty customers across diverse industries. QBE’s offerings encompass property and casualty coverage as well as risk management solutions designed to meet the needs of individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and large corporations.

Founded in 1886 as North Queensland Insurance Co, the business adopted the QBE name in 1973 following a series of mergers with Bankers and Traders Insurance Co and Equitable Fire & General Insurance Co Over more than a century of operations, the firm has expanded its footprint to more than 27 countries, with significant market presence in Australia, North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

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