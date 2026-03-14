Pump.fun (PUMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $121.90 Million

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Pump.fun has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pump.fun has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $121.90 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pump.fun token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,505.21 or 1.00034211 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pump.fun Profile

Pump.fun launched on July 14th, 2025. Pump.fun’s total supply is 999,989,189,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official message board is x.com/pumpfun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpfun. Pump.fun’s official website is pump.fun.

Buying and Selling Pump.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 999,989,189,624.046723 with 332,096,631,123.135822 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00199741 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 348 active market(s) with $122,926,018.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pump.fun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pump.fun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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