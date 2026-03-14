PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Matthew Klein Sells 2,662 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Klein sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $170,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 396,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,434,633.60. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $64.49 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 362.45%. The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.