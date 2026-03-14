Prudential PLC Has $41.18 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,856,340,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 193.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,477,404,000 after buying an additional 6,908,016 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after buying an additional 4,244,226 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22,618.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $242.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.74. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.