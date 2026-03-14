Prudential PLC Acquires 37,120 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 289,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,267,488.52. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $2,112,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,943,218.14. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,067 shares of company stock worth $8,120,333. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.8%

ACGL opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

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