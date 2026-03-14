Prosight Management LP Sells 623,649 Shares of Galapagos NV $GLPG

Prosight Management LP lowered its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 623,649 shares during the period. Galapagos makes up 9.3% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned about 1.75% of Galapagos worth $39,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 63.2% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Galapagos by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Galapagos by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Galapagos from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Galapagos Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

About Galapagos

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company’s discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.

The company’s pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.

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