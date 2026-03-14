Prosight Management LP Sells 2,952,313 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. $CTMX

Prosight Management LP cut its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,952,313 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP owned 0.33% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 729,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 102,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $792.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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