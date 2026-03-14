Prosight Management LP Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT

Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,072 shares during the quarter. Immunovant comprises 2.6% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.40% of Immunovant worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 138.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Immunovant by 228.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $51,461.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 197,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,144,413.02. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tuyl Christopher Van sold 10,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $290,977.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,616.30. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $374,355 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunovant Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMVT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Immunovant from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant’s approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company’s lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

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