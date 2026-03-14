Prosight Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,222 shares during the quarter. CareDx accounts for 1.7% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.98% of CareDx worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in CareDx by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,435,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,593,000 after purchasing an additional 245,651 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 70,468 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,892,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after buying an additional 274,625 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 182,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,740,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after buying an additional 503,136 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered CareDx from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In related news, CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 19,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $407,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 597,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,641,089.80. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $625,949. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $871.25 million, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 2.52. CareDx, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $21.49.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non‐invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post‐transplant journey.

The company’s core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor‐derived cell‐free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

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